HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) PT Lowered to $32.00 at Barclays

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Barclays from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.31% from the stock’s current price.

HFC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of HollyFrontier from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HollyFrontier has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.10.

HollyFrontier stock opened at $29.82 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.57. HollyFrontier has a fifty-two week low of $27.17 and a fifty-two week high of $42.39.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. HollyFrontier had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 3.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.74) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that HollyFrontier will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 38,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,202 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,938 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,945 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 28,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. 87.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HollyFrontier Corp. is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer. It specializes in gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and modified asphalt. The firm operates through the following segments: Refining; Lubricants and Specialty Products; and Holly Energy Partners, LP (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations in El Dorado, Tulsa, Navajo, Cheyenne, and Woods Cross Refineries.

