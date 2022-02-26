BTIG Research Trims Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) Target Price to $29.00

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by BTIG Research from $35.00 to $29.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

FIXX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer downgraded Homology Medicines from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Homology Medicines from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday. Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on Homology Medicines from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Homology Medicines from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.25 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.78.

Shares of Homology Medicines stock opened at $2.76 on Tuesday. Homology Medicines has a 1 year low of $2.54 and a 1 year high of $11.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.42.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FIXX. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd grew its stake in Homology Medicines by 72.7% in the third quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 5,650,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378,418 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Homology Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,520,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Homology Medicines by 149.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,253,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,110,000 after buying an additional 750,083 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Homology Medicines by 36.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,122,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,427,000 after buying an additional 570,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Homology Medicines by 17.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,358,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,413,000 after buying an additional 493,007 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.77% of the company’s stock.

Homology Medicines, Inc is a clinical-stage genetic medicines company, which engages in the design and development of treatments to address rare diseases at the genetic level. It develops genetic medicines by translating proprietary, next generation gene editing, and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases.

