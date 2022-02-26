BTIG Research Trims Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) Target Price to $29.00

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by BTIG Research from $35.00 to $29.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
FIXX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer downgraded Homology Medicines from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Homology Medicines from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday. Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on Homology Medicines from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Homology Medicines from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.25 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.78.
Shares of Homology Medicines stock opened at $2.76 on Tuesday. Homology Medicines has a 1 year low of $2.54 and a 1 year high of $11.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.42.
About Homology Medicines (Get Rating)
Homology Medicines, Inc is a clinical-stage genetic medicines company, which engages in the design and development of treatments to address rare diseases at the genetic level. It develops genetic medicines by translating proprietary, next generation gene editing, and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases.
