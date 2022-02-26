Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Price Target Lowered to $77.00 at Barclays

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $95.00 to $77.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the health services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on TDOC. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Teladoc Health from $193.00 to $161.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Teladoc Health from $208.00 to $207.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Teladoc Health from $163.00 to $81.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Teladoc Health from $118.00 to $108.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Teladoc Health from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $128.39.

Teladoc Health stock opened at $70.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.26 and a beta of 0.36. Teladoc Health has a 1-year low of $58.05 and a 1-year high of $231.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.92.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $554.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.54 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 43.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health will post -3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total transaction of $191,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TDOC. Kinnevik AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $458,235,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 18,922,198 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,737,436,000 after acquiring an additional 2,462,386 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,877,063 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $998,733,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071,756 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 30.1% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,405,282 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $933,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 27.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,804,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $989,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697,159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

