Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) PT Lowered to $100.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $170.00 to $100.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the health services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Teladoc Health from $142.00 to $135.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on Teladoc Health from $95.00 to $77.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their price objective on Teladoc Health from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $215.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, cut their price objective on Teladoc Health from $188.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $128.39.

Shares of Teladoc Health stock opened at $70.74 on Wednesday. Teladoc Health has a one year low of $58.05 and a one year high of $231.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.83. The stock has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.26 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.54 and its 200 day moving average is $112.92.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.52. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 43.60%. The business had revenue of $554.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. Teladoc Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Teladoc Health will post -3.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Teladoc Health news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total value of $191,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 52.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 212,638 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,964,000 after buying an additional 73,436 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 27.2% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 15,275 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after buying an additional 3,267 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 143.3% during the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 21,337 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after buying an additional 12,567 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 184,548 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $23,403,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 14.9% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 757,141 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $125,905,000 after buying an additional 98,194 shares during the last quarter. 82.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

