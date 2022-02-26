TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) PT Lowered to $82.00

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $88.00 to $82.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 22.79% from the stock’s current price. Truist Financial also issued estimates for TJX Companies’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.15 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.60 EPS.

TJX has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded TJX Companies to a “top pick” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on TJX Companies from $92.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup cut their target price on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.80.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

NYSE:TJX opened at $66.78 on Thursday. TJX Companies has a fifty-two week low of $59.85 and a fifty-two week high of $77.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.66 billion, a PE ratio of 30.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.06.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.13). TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 50.46%. The business had revenue of $13.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that TJX Companies will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total transaction of $2,967,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 88,309,228 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,826,643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,339,510 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,000,588 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,720,125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057,821 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,919,820 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,680,094,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513,433 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,988,270 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,669,349,000 after purchasing an additional 596,043 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,071,010 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,443,489,000 after purchasing an additional 404,042 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

About TJX Companies (Get Rating)

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.