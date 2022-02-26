TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Price Target Cut to $124.00

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $124.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Atlantic Securities raised shares of TransUnion from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of TransUnion from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial downgraded shares of TransUnion from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of TransUnion from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $120.92.

Shares of TRU opened at $91.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.43 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $105.99 and a 200 day moving average of $112.64. TransUnion has a twelve month low of $83.11 and a twelve month high of $125.35.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.02). TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 15.66%. The company had revenue of $789.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $816.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.57%.

In related news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 659 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.48, for a total transaction of $75,442.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Siddharth N. Mehta sold 42,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total transaction of $4,973,069.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in TransUnion by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,589,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,590,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499,719 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in TransUnion by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,557,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,073,383,000 after purchasing an additional 203,059 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,119,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $488,466,000 after buying an additional 71,121 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,754,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $421,723,000 after buying an additional 230,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 3,547,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $389,568,000 after buying an additional 111,864 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

