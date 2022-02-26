Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) VP Sells $43,779.99 in Stock

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) VP Gabriela Gonzalez sold 863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total value of $43,779.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Gabriela Gonzalez also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 3rd, Gabriela Gonzalez sold 864 shares of Bandwidth stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.66, for a total value of $62,778.24.

Shares of NASDAQ:BAND opened at $30.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Bandwidth Inc. has a one year low of $30.04 and a one year high of $174.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.27.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $126.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.18 million. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 2.76% and a negative net margin of 5.57%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 772.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Bandwidth by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Bandwidth by 179.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Bandwidth by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bandwidth during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BAND. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Bandwidth from $150.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bandwidth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, January 16th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Bandwidth from $130.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Bandwidth from $200.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Bandwidth from $102.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.93.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

