Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) VP Jay S. Buth Sells 725 Shares

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) VP Jay S. Buth sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.97, for a total value of $60,153.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

ES stock opened at $81.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.40. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $76.64 and a 1 year high of $92.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.57.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.6375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.08%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 63,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,100,000 after buying an additional 7,349 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Eversource Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,401,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 498.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 67,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,386,000 after buying an additional 55,896 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 726,244 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,273,000 after buying an additional 6,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,702,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $136,610,000 after buying an additional 66,655 shares during the last quarter. 80.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ES has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

About Eversource Energy (Get Rating)

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.