Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) Director Robert M. Averick Acquires 5,000 Shares

Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS – Get Rating) Director Robert M. Averick purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.80 per share, with a total value of $49,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASYS opened at $10.49 on Friday. Amtech Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.81 and a twelve month high of $15.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.16 and its 200 day moving average is $10.62. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $147.17 million, a PE ratio of 80.69 and a beta of 1.54.

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. Amtech Systems had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 2.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Amtech Systems, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASYS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Amtech Systems from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amtech Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASYS. Kokino LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amtech Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,230,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Amtech Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,398,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Amtech Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $3,500,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Amtech Systems by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,203,860 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,894,000 after purchasing an additional 387,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Amtech Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

Amtech Systems, Inc is a global manufacturer of capital equipment. It focuses on thermal processing, wafer polishing, and related consumables used in fabricating semiconductor devices, such as silicon carbide and silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies, and light-emitting diodes.

