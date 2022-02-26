California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 9,438 Shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 189,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,438 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $4,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in REZI. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 6,868.8% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Resideo Technologies in the third quarter worth about $151,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 21.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Resideo Technologies in the third quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Resideo Technologies in the third quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

REZI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Resideo Technologies from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Resideo Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.67.

REZI opened at $25.48 on Friday. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.29 and a 52-week high of $33.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 2.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.76.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Resideo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of critical comfort, residential thermal solutions and security solutions primarily in residential environments. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and ADI Global Distribution. The Products & Solutions Segment offers solutions in Comfort, Residential Thermal Solutions, and Security categories and include temperature and humidity control, thermal, water, and air solutions as well as security panels, sensors, peripherals, wire and cable, communications devices, video cameras, awareness solutions, cloud infrastructure, installation and maintenance tools, and related software.

