California State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 632 Shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 97,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in MaxLinear were worth $4,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MXL. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in MaxLinear by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in MaxLinear during the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in MaxLinear during the 3rd quarter valued at about $162,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in MaxLinear during the 3rd quarter valued at about $167,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in MaxLinear during the 3rd quarter valued at about $180,000. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Daniel A. Artusi sold 12,229 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.95, for a total value of $794,273.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 8.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on MXL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $68.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $71.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MaxLinear presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.36.

Shares of NYSE:MXL opened at $62.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.41. MaxLinear, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.47 and a twelve month high of $77.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of -418.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.03.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a positive return on equity of 26.85%. The firm had revenue of $247.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

