Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Invests $298,000 in SCVX Corp. (NYSE:SCVX)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of SCVX Corp. (NYSE:SCVX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Omni Partners US LLC raised its position in shares of SCVX by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Omni Partners US LLC now owns 255,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 12,457 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of SCVX by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 661,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,574,000 after acquiring an additional 32,212 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its stake in shares of SCVX by 61.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 236,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,337,000 after acquiring an additional 89,960 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of SCVX by 190.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 4,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of SCVX by 1,335.2% in the second quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 316,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after purchasing an additional 293,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

SCVX opened at $9.91 on Friday. SCVX Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.66 and a 12-month high of $10.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.95 and a 200-day moving average of $9.95.

SCVX Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.

