Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Reaches New 52-Week Low After Earnings Miss

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $113.29 and last traded at $113.65, with a volume of 3347154 shares. The stock had previously closed at $119.25.

The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.23). Carvana had a negative net margin of 1.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.04%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.41) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently commented on CVNA. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Carvana from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Carvana from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 27th. Wedbush cut their price target on Carvana from $185.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial cut their price target on Carvana from $300.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Carvana from $420.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carvana has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.19.

In related news, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.00, for a total value of $41,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Neha Parikh sold 259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $73,815.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 440 shares of company stock worth $119,329 over the last three months. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVNA. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,655,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,238,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937,812 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 77.7% in the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 4,211,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841,141 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 416.7% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 717,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,384,000 after purchasing an additional 578,900 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Carvana by 95.5% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,125,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,764,000 after buying an additional 549,480 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Carvana by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,455,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,350,000 after buying an additional 468,006 shares during the period. 97.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $26.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.22 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $171.47 and its 200-day moving average is $258.04.

About Carvana (NYSE:CVNA)

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experiences. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales, Wholesale Vehicle Sales, and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle sales to customers through its website.

