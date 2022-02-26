Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) Shares Sold by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lowered its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Rating) by 49.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 17,570 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 3,824.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 4,322 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $129,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $225,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 14,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 108,560.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,299 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 16,284 shares in the last quarter. 99.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos sold 46,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $739,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

VNDA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

NASDAQ:VNDA opened at $11.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.31. The company has a market capitalization of $622.86 million, a PE ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 0.44. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.60 and a 52-week high of $21.86.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 12.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for high unmet medical needs. The firm intends to treat schizophrenia, jet lag disorder, atopic dermatitis, central nervous system disorders, and circadian rhythm sleep disorder. Its product portfolio includes HETLIOZ, Fanapt, Tradipitant, Trichostatin, and AQW051.

