Prominence Energy NL (ASX:PRM) Insider Acquires A$25,000.00 in Stock

Prominence Energy NL (ASX:PRM – Get Rating) insider Ian McCubbing acquired 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$25,000.00 ($17,985.61).
The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.
About Prominence Energy (Get Rating)
Read More
- 3 Glass Stocks that Could Sharpen Your Portfolio
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in March
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Prominence Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prominence Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.