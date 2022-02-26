Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) by 43.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,821 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 56,647 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the 3rd quarter valued at $22,329,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Golub Capital BDC by 147.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 949,608 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $14,643,000 after buying an additional 565,677 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,828,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Golub Capital BDC by 119.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 497,193 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,667,000 after buying an additional 270,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Golub Capital BDC by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,258,197 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $19,892,000 after buying an additional 249,762 shares during the last quarter. 43.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GBDC stock opened at $15.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.49, a quick ratio of 7.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.60. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.45 and a 12-month high of $16.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.57.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 96.64%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is 65.57%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Golub Capital BDC from $17.50 to $16.75 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th.

In other news, Director Anita R. Rosenberg acquired 10,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.84 per share, with a total value of $148,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in senior secured, one-stop, second lien, subordinated loans of, and warrants, and minority equity securities in, United States middle-market companies.

