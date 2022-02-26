Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) PT Lowered to $48.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Telsey Advisory Group from $64.00 to $48.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on FL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Foot Locker from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a buy rating on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.33.
Shares of Foot Locker stock opened at $29.07 on Tuesday. Foot Locker has a twelve month low of $26.36 and a twelve month high of $66.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.34.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Foot Locker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Foot Locker by 124.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 794 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Foot Locker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Foot Locker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.09% of the company’s stock.
About Foot Locker (Get Rating)
Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Foot Locker (FL)
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in March
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- It’s Time To Snack On Ruth’s Hospitality Group
Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.