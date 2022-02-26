Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) PT Lowered to $48.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Telsey Advisory Group from $64.00 to $48.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on FL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Foot Locker from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a buy rating on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.33.

Shares of Foot Locker stock opened at $29.07 on Tuesday. Foot Locker has a twelve month low of $26.36 and a twelve month high of $66.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.34.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.21. Foot Locker had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 25.89%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Foot Locker will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Foot Locker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Foot Locker by 124.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 794 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Foot Locker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Foot Locker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

