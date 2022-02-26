OLO (NYSE:OLO) PT Lowered to $20.00 at Piper Sandler

OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $33.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 42.05% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OLO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.33.

Get OLO alerts:

Shares of NYSE:OLO opened at $14.08 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.38. OLO has a fifty-two week low of $11.70 and a fifty-two week high of $49.00.

OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. OLO had a negative net margin of 30.84% and a negative return on equity of 2.48%. The company had revenue of $40.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.10 million. OLO’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that OLO will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Marty D. Hahnfeld sold 22,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total value of $615,781.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Harris Meyer bought 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.99 per share, for a total transaction of $149,532.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,475 shares of company stock worth $3,036,299 over the last quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of OLO in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OLO in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of OLO in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of OLO by 137.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OLO in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. 59.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OLO Company Profile (Get Rating)

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OLO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OLO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.