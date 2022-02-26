OLO (NYSE:OLO) PT Lowered to $20.00 at Piper Sandler

Posted by on Feb 26th, 2022

OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $33.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 42.05% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OLO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.33.

Shares of NYSE:OLO opened at $14.08 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.38. OLO has a fifty-two week low of $11.70 and a fifty-two week high of $49.00.

OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. OLO had a negative net margin of 30.84% and a negative return on equity of 2.48%. The company had revenue of $40.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.10 million. OLO’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that OLO will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Marty D. Hahnfeld sold 22,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total value of $615,781.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Harris Meyer bought 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.99 per share, for a total transaction of $149,532.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,475 shares of company stock worth $3,036,299 over the last quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of OLO in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OLO in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of OLO in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of OLO by 137.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OLO in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. 59.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OLO Company Profile (Get Rating)

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

See Also

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for OLO (NYSE:OLO)

Receive News & Ratings for OLO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OLO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.