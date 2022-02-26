Kevin C. Nash Sells 15,718 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Stock

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 15,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.36, for a total transaction of $477,198.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

GNTX stock opened at $30.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.97. Gentex Co. has a one year low of $28.28 and a one year high of $37.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.70.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Gentex had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 18.74%. The firm had revenue of $419.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. Gentex’s payout ratio is 32.21%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.65.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gentex by 97.9% in the fourth quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 7,793,008 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $271,586,000 after buying an additional 3,856,036 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S increased its stake in shares of Gentex by 0.8% in the third quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 7,594,279 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $250,461,000 after buying an additional 57,087 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Gentex by 5.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,433,099 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $212,871,000 after buying an additional 304,251 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Gentex by 2.5% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,159,941 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $170,199,000 after buying an additional 126,233 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its stake in shares of Gentex by 2.9% in the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 4,896,417 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $162,022,000 after buying an additional 137,538 shares during the period. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all the foregoing facilities.

