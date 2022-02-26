$1.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Rating) will report earnings of $1.19 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for 360 DigiTech’s earnings. 360 DigiTech posted earnings per share of $1.29 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 21st.

On average, analysts expect that 360 DigiTech will report full-year earnings of $5.55 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.80 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for 360 DigiTech.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on 360 DigiTech from $24.99 to $35.15 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut 360 DigiTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, CLSA increased their price target on 360 DigiTech from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.79.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in 360 DigiTech by 1,873.8% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech by 39.3% in the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech by 167.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of 360 DigiTech in the third quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 360 DigiTech in the second quarter valued at $209,000. 48.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:QFIN opened at $19.96 on Friday. 360 DigiTech has a one year low of $16.01 and a one year high of $45.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.42.

360 DigiTech Company Profile

360 DigiTech, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platform. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.

