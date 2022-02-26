Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $6.30 Million Holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI)

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,082,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,600 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics were worth $6,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 9.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,816,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,027,000 after purchasing an additional 484,269 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,613,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,290,000 after purchasing an additional 56,883 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 15.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,892,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,017,000 after purchasing an additional 250,252 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA raised its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 10.3% in the third quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 1,517,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,834,000 after purchasing an additional 141,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 17.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,407,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,189,000 after buying an additional 211,879 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

KPTI has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

In other news, Director Michael Kauffman sold 6,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $66,693.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Sharon Shacham sold 6,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total transaction of $66,131.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,621 shares of company stock valued at $191,881. Company insiders own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

KPTI stock opened at $10.49 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.08. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has a one year low of $4.42 and a one year high of $14.84.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.86. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 59.14% and a negative return on equity of 7,204.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.59) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies and dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

