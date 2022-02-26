TIM (NYSE:TIMB) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TIM (NYSE:TIMB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $15.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. is a holding company, the single company in Brazil to offer mobile cellular service throughout the Brazilian territory, by means of its subsidiaries TIM Celular S.A. and TIM Nordeste S.A. The company is the largest GSM (Global System for Mobile communications) operator of the country, in terms of clients and revenues and TIM Participações ended the 3Q08 with 35.2 million clients and a market share of 25%. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of TIM from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group upgraded shares of TIM from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TIM has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.75.

TIMB stock opened at $13.14 on Tuesday. TIM has a one year low of $9.81 and a one year high of $13.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.85.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $0.2035 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a boost from TIM’s previous — dividend of $0.14. TIM’s payout ratio is currently 35.80%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in TIM by 200.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in TIM during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in TIM by 148.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in TIM by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in TIM by 85.1% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 6,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

TIM Company Profile (Get Rating)

TIM SA (Brazil) engages in providing mobile telephony, internet, and media telecommunication services. It offers modem, tablet, cell phone, and ultra fixed broadband. The company was founded on March 9, 1998 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

