Morgan Stanley Lowers RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Price Target to $165.00

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $220.00 to $165.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on RNG. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of RingCentral from $404.00 to $295.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of RingCentral from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of RingCentral from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $349.00 price objective on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $342.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $267.00.

NYSE RNG opened at $127.70 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $172.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.62. The stock has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a PE ratio of -44.96 and a beta of 0.68. RingCentral has a fifty-two week low of $117.49 and a fifty-two week high of $390.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.54, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 17.54% and a negative return on equity of 111.17%. The business had revenue of $448.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. RingCentral’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RingCentral will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other RingCentral news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.83, for a total transaction of $314,745.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mitesh Dhruv sold 319 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.84, for a total transaction of $68,852.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,315 shares of company stock valued at $1,146,285. Corporate insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in RingCentral by 25.9% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 199 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 4.8% in the third quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 0.5% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,841 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,358,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in RingCentral by 0.6% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in RingCentral by 60.6% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 159 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

