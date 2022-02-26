Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) Price Target Cut to $143.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $147.00 to $143.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Royal Gold from C$155.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James set a $139.00 target price on Royal Gold and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America upgraded Royal Gold from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $108.75 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Royal Gold from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Royal Gold from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $135.02.

RGLD opened at $120.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.83, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.65. Royal Gold has a 1 year low of $92.01 and a 1 year high of $129.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $105.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.23.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating ) (TSE:RGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $168.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.82 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 41.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Gold will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Royal Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Royal Gold by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment focuses on metal streams, which are purchase agreements that provide, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals produced, at a price determined for the life of the transaction.

