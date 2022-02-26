Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

PME stock opened at $0.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.55. Pingtan Marine Enterprise has a 1 year low of $0.42 and a 1 year high of $1.64. The firm has a market cap of $53.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of -0.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.69.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 20,962 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Pingtan Marine Enterprise by 123.9% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 81,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 45,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pingtan Marine Enterprise by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 112,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 26,345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd., through its subsidiary, engages in ocean fishing and sale of frozen marine catches. Its products include Japanese threadfin bream, red fish, ribbon fish, sea catfish, seabream, shrimp, silver pomfret, silver seaperch, slender shad, and spanish mackarel. The company was founded on February 27, 1998 and is headquartered in Fuzhou, China.

