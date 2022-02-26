Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Has $324,000 Stock Position in Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in shares of Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Rating) by 283.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,526 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,615 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Viant Technology were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DSP. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Viant Technology by 16.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Viant Technology by 20,490.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 10,245 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Viant Technology during the third quarter worth $157,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Viant Technology by 101.0% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 6,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Viant Technology during the third quarter worth $168,000. Institutional investors own 14.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DSP opened at $8.07 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.39 and its 200-day moving average is $11.00. Viant Technology Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.10 and a 12-month high of $62.84. The company has a quick ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $489.20 million and a P/E ratio of 0.67.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Viant Technology from $62.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. decreased their price target on shares of Viant Technology from $38.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Viant Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Viant Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.54.

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels. The company also offers cloud-based self-service portal that provides customers with transparency and control over their advertising campaigns and underlying data infrastructure; omnichannel demand side platform for ad buyers to manage omnichannel campaigns and access metrics from each channel to inform decisions in other channels; and Data lake, a software and self-service enables customers with differentiated insights, including foot-traffic data reports, multi-touch attribution, and ROAS analytics.

