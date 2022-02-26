Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Makes New $340,000 Investment in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IYR. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 291.3% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Blueprint Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $138,000.

Shares of IYR stock opened at $103.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $107.60 and its 200-day moving average is $107.83. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $84.05 and a 52-week high of $116.89.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

