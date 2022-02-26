Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Makes New $350,000 Investment in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 20,203 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in THR. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Thermon Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Thermon Group by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Thermon Group by 67,688.9% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 6,092 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Thermon Group by 218.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 9,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Thermon Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermon Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on THR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thermon Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Thermon Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th.

THR stock opened at $17.30 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.25. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.59 and a fifty-two week high of $22.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.27. The firm has a market cap of $576.96 million, a PE ratio of 86.50 and a beta of 1.47.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. Thermon Group had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 4.54%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Thermon Group Profile (Get Rating)

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and trade of engineered thermal solutions for process industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States & Latin America (US-LAM), Canada, Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.