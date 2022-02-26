Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Shares Bought by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,271 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,805 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $1,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OVV. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 540.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,720,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,572,000 after buying an additional 1,452,100 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 110.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,287,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,876 shares in the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 77.1% in the 2nd quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,327,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,728 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,086,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 114.7% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,459,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,915,000 after purchasing an additional 779,370 shares in the last quarter. 69.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on OVV shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Ovintiv from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Ovintiv from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ovintiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Ovintiv from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Ovintiv from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.80.

OVV opened at $41.41 on Friday. Ovintiv Inc. has a one year low of $21.07 and a one year high of $43.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a PE ratio of -18.24 and a beta of 3.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

