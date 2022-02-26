Marshall Wace LLP Lowers Stock Position in Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE)

Marshall Wace LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE – Get Rating) by 32.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 169,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,792 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Jounce Therapeutics were worth $1,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JNCE. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Jounce Therapeutics by 77.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Jounce Therapeutics by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in Jounce Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Jounce Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC boosted its position in Jounce Therapeutics by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 15,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares during the period. 69.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Jounce Therapeutics stock opened at $7.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $373.57 million, a PE ratio of -18.69 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.54. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.03 and a 1 year high of $14.84.

In related news, CEO Richard /Ca/ Murray sold 23,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.65, for a total transaction of $159,094.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Elizabeth Trehu sold 5,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.65, for a total transaction of $35,763.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,494 shares of company stock worth $402,616. Company insiders own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen upgraded shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Jounce Therapeutics from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.19.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company, which treats cancer by developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors and provide long-lasting benefits to patients. Its product pipeline includes JTX-2011 (ICOS), JTX-4014 (PD-1), the Lead Macrophage Program, Macrophage Targeting, T Reg, B Cells, and Stromal Targeting.

