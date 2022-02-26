Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP decreased its position in shares of Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 961,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Chimerix were worth $5,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CMRX. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Chimerix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chimerix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Chimerix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chimerix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, HighVista Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chimerix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,000. 63.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMRX opened at $5.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.10. Chimerix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.75 and a 1 year high of $10.89.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CMRX. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Chimerix in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Chimerix from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Chimerix in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chimerix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.63.

Chimerix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its portfolio includes Brincidofovir for the treatment of adenovirus, cytomegalovirus, and smallpox. The company was founded by George R. Painter, III and Timothy Wollaeger in April 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

