Two Sigma Advisers LP Cuts Stock Holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lessened its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) by 74.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 100,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 293,300 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment were worth $5,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindsell Train Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 11,212,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,816,000 after buying an additional 110,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,621,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,256,000 after buying an additional 555,079 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,135,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,716,000 after buying an additional 82,525 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 806,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,712,000 after buying an additional 35,630 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 704,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,808,000 after buying an additional 227,132 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on WWE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised World Wrestling Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. TheStreet cut World Wrestling Entertainment from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, World Wrestling Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.60.

World Wrestling Entertainment stock opened at $58.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.18. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.30 and a beta of 1.38. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.81 and a fifty-two week high of $70.72.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.24. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 38.71% and a net margin of 12.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s payout ratio is 31.37%.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, production and marketing of television and pay-per-view event programming and live events and the licensing and sale of consumer products featuring its brands. It operates through the following business segments: Digital Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products Division.

