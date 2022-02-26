Two Sigma Advisers LP Invests $5.50 Million in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 47,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,503,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of DaVita by 35.8% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of DaVita during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 84.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
In other DaVita news, Director Paula A. Price sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total value of $79,548.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:DVA opened at $114.60 on Friday. DaVita Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.38 and a 1-year high of $136.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $112.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.23.
DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.22. DaVita had a return on equity of 77.78% and a net margin of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current year.
DaVita Profile (Get Rating)
DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.
