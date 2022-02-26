Jonestrading Trims New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) Target Price to $4.50

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Jonestrading from $5.00 to $4.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Maxim Group restated a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.88.

Shares of NASDAQ NYMT opened at $3.51 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 18.94, a quick ratio of 18.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. New York Mortgage Trust has a 12 month low of $3.24 and a 12 month high of $4.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.40%. New York Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,906,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,334,000 after purchasing an additional 452,642 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,334,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,931,000 after purchasing an additional 355,207 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,377,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,824,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,071,000 after purchasing an additional 103,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 73.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,750,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005,527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.25% of the company’s stock.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, finance and management of mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets. Its objective is to deliver long-term stable distributions to its stockholders over changing economic conditions through a combination of net interest margin and capital gains from a diversified investment portfolio.

