Wells Fargo & Company Cuts PPL (NYSE:PPL) Price Target to $31.00

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PPL. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho dropped their target price on PPL from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America upped their target price on PPL from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised PPL from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PPL from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.90.

Shares of PPL stock opened at $26.43 on Tuesday. PPL has a fifty-two week low of $25.55 and a fifty-two week high of $30.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.46 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.00.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. PPL had a negative net margin of 21.26% and a positive return on equity of 8.07%. PPL’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PPL will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. PPL’s payout ratio is -97.08%.

In other news, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 29,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total transaction of $875,389.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory N. Dudkin sold 5,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total value of $159,103.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PPL. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PPL during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of PPL by 74.6% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPL during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PPL during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PPL by 86.7% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

