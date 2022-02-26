Morgan Stanley Reduces Stock Holdings in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

Morgan Stanley reduced its stake in shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 941,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159,663 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in PagerDuty were worth $39,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PD. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in PagerDuty by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 80,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,416,000 after buying an additional 8,001 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in PagerDuty by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in PagerDuty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its holdings in PagerDuty by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 61,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 21,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PagerDuty by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PD opened at $32.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -27.40 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.87 and a 200-day moving average of $38.02. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.76 and a 52 week high of $50.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $71.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.10 million. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 38.41% and a negative return on equity of 33.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PD has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Securities upgraded PagerDuty to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PagerDuty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Raymond James raised shares of PagerDuty to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on PagerDuty from $59.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.04.

In related news, CFO Howard Wilson sold 23,164 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.13, for a total value of $790,587.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sameer Dholakia sold 4,023 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total transaction of $130,103.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 238,357 shares of company stock valued at $7,701,610 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

