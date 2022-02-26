Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) Hits New 12-Month Low at $4.42

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.42 and last traded at $4.54, with a volume of 6323 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.68.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pitney Bowes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.77. The stock has a market cap of $864.48 million, a P/E ratio of 54.56 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.55.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $983.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $961.63 million. Pitney Bowes had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 150.14%. Pitney Bowes’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Pitney Bowes’s payout ratio is currently 222.25%.

In other news, CFO Ana Maria Chadwick bought 9,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.13 per share, with a total value of $50,274.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PBI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Pitney Bowes by 251.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,250,507 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,180,000 after buying an additional 3,041,923 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Pitney Bowes by 272.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,596,559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,845,000 after buying an additional 2,630,402 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Pitney Bowes by 56.2% during the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,158,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,770,000 after buying an additional 1,136,141 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Pitney Bowes by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,918,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,353,000 after buying an additional 1,083,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pitney Bowes during the third quarter worth $7,563,000. 65.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pitney Bowes Company Profile (NYSE:PBI)

Pitney Bowes, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of products and solutions in the commerce industry. It operates through the following segments: Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions. The Global Ecommerce segment includes products and services that facilitate domestic retail and ecommerce shipping solutions, including fulfillment and returns, and global cross-border ecommerce transactions.

