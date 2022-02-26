Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) Hits New 52-Week Low at $33.46

Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $33.46 and last traded at $33.46, with a volume of 227 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.10.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GVA shares. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Granite Construction in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Granite Construction from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Granite Construction from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.87. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 54.93 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Granite Construction’s payout ratio is presently 88.14%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Granite Construction by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,356 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC raised its holdings in Granite Construction by 103.0% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,412 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Granite Construction by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Granite Construction in the third quarter worth $192,000. Finally, Sonen Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Granite Construction in the fourth quarter worth $232,000. Institutional investors own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

Granite Construction Company Profile

Granite Construction, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for public and private clients. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Water, Specialty, and Materials. The Transportation segment focuses on construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, and marine ports.

