Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Hits New 1-Year Low at $90.01

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $90.01 and last traded at $92.24, with a volume of 27596 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.60.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on Fiserv from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Edward Jones raised Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Fiserv from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Fiserv from $132.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.10.

The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.74 billion, a PE ratio of 49.27, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.78.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.01. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. Fiserv’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,408 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $882,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher M. Foskett sold 3,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 158,031 shares of company stock worth $16,195,524. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth $364,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Fiserv by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 26,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,749,000 after acquiring an additional 6,901 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth $672,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. 96.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV)

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides technology solutions needed to run operations, including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

