International Paper (NYSE:IP) Sets New 12-Month Low at $43.54

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $43.54 and last traded at $43.79, with a volume of 32848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.11.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on International Paper from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on International Paper from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America cut International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on International Paper from $59.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.64.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.94.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that International Paper will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.57%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Paper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Paper during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 211.3% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of International Paper during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 107.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

