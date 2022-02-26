Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) Price Target Raised to $32.00 at B. Riley

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Rating) had its price target increased by stock analysts at B. Riley from $31.00 to $32.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.34% from the stock’s previous close. B. Riley also issued estimates for Gladstone Land’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Gladstone Land in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Gladstone Land in a report on Friday, November 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.50.

Shares of Gladstone Land stock opened at $30.67 on Thursday. Gladstone Land has a 1-year low of $17.53 and a 1-year high of $35.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 7.91 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). Gladstone Land had a return on equity of 0.70% and a net margin of 4.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Gladstone Land will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC raised its position in Gladstone Land by 177.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 24,319 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Gladstone Land by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,262,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,371,000 after purchasing an additional 341,884 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Gladstone Land by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 67,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 23,590 shares during the period. McDonough Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Gladstone Land in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Land during the fourth quarter worth $761,000. 46.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gladstone Land Corp. is an agricultural real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of owning and leasing farmland. It also includes farm-related facilities, such as cooling facilities, packinghouses, processing facilities, and various storage facilities. The company was founded by David Gladstone on June 14, 1997 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

