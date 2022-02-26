DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Durect Corp. is pioneering the treatment of chronic diseases and conditions by developing and commercializing pharmaceutical systems to deliver the right drug to the right place in the right amount at the right time. Its pharmaceutical systems combine engineering innovations and delivery technology from the medical device and drug delivery industries with its proprietary pharmaceutical and biotechnology drug formulations. “

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of DURECT in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

NASDAQ DRRX opened at $0.68 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.79 and a 200-day moving average of $1.06. The company has a current ratio of 9.12, a quick ratio of 8.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. DURECT has a 1-year low of $0.61 and a 1-year high of $2.40.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in DURECT by 248,446.9% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 79,535 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 79,503 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DURECT by 0.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,341,444 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,357,000 after purchasing an additional 39,239 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DURECT during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Healthcare Value Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of DURECT during the third quarter valued at about $320,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DURECT by 4.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 573,991 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 26,288 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.49% of the company’s stock.

About DURECT (Get Rating)

DURECT Corp. focuses on advancing novel and potentially lifesaving investigational therapies derived from its Epigenetic Regulator Program. Its pipeline is called DUR-928, an endogenous sulfated oxysterol and an epigenetic regulator. The company was founded by James E. Brown and Felix Theeuwes on February 6, 1998 and is headquartered in Cupertino, CA.

