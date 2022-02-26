CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong-Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $45.00 target price on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CyberOptics Corporation is a leading provider of sensors and inspection systems that provide process yield and through-put improvement solutions for the global electronic assembly and semiconductor capital equipment markets. The Company’s products are deployed on production lines that manufacture surface mount technology circuit boards and semiconductor process equipment. By increasing productivity and product quality, our sensors and inspection systems enable electronics manufacturers to strengthen their competitive positions in highly price-sensitive markets. Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, they conduct worldwide operations through facilities in North America, Asia and Europe. “

Shares of NASDAQ CYBE opened at $38.11 on Wednesday. CyberOptics has a fifty-two week low of $23.30 and a fifty-two week high of $49.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.69. The firm has a market cap of $280.49 million, a PE ratio of 22.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.70.

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.20. CyberOptics had a return on equity of 17.96% and a net margin of 13.74%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CyberOptics will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in CyberOptics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,163,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in CyberOptics by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 135,893 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,319,000 after buying an additional 4,087 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in CyberOptics by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 121,670 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,658,000 after buying an additional 17,695 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in CyberOptics by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 6,714 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in CyberOptics by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,472 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. 59.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CyberOptics Corp. engages in designing, developing and manufacturing of precision sensing technology solutions. Its products include Multi-Reflection Suppression Technology, High Precision 3D and 2D Sensors, 3D MRS Sensors and SMT Electronic Assembly Alignment Sensors, Automated Optical Inspection Products, SPI, Semiconductor Wafer and Advanced Packaging Products, General Industrial Metrology Products and Semiconductor Sensors.

