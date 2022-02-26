OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OneSpan Inc. provides software services. The Company designs and develops security software and e-signature solutions which protects devices and financial transactions from fraud and misuse. It delivers risk analytics, mobile security and authentication services. OneSpan Inc., formerly known as Vasco Data Sec, is based in Chicago, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of OneSpan in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of OneSpan in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of OneSpan from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSPN opened at $13.50 on Friday. OneSpan has a 1-year low of $12.70 and a 1-year high of $29.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $539.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.35 and a beta of 0.53.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.16). OneSpan had a negative net margin of 8.92% and a negative return on equity of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $59.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that OneSpan will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder T Kendall Hunt sold 3,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.82, for a total value of $61,039.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 147,854 shares of company stock valued at $2,432,090 over the last three months. Company insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OSPN. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of OneSpan by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,742,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,219,000 after purchasing an additional 296,438 shares during the period. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of OneSpan by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 2,827,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,109,000 after purchasing an additional 44,400 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of OneSpan by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,312,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,156,000 after purchasing an additional 32,303 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of OneSpan by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,488,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,204,000 after purchasing an additional 120,459 shares during the period. Finally, Altai Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of OneSpan by 238.5% in the 4th quarter. Altai Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,386,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,472,000 after purchasing an additional 976,834 shares during the period. 80.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.

