Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) PT Raised to $75.00 at SVB Leerink

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at SVB Leerink from $34.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 60.84% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNTH opened at $46.63 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.19 and a 200-day moving average of $26.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of -91.43, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Lantheus has a 12 month low of $17.27 and a 12 month high of $48.00.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $129.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.77 million. Lantheus had a negative net margin of 8.84% and a positive return on equity of 4.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Lantheus will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.93, for a total transaction of $33,447.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LNTH. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Lantheus by 46,886.5% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,631,246 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,570,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625,646 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Lantheus by 112.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,390,106 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266,511 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its position in Lantheus by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,513,058 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,855,000 after acquiring an additional 624,459 shares during the period. Soleus Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Lantheus by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,764,627 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,980,000 after acquiring an additional 534,800 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Lantheus by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,262,121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,459,000 after acquiring an additional 452,820 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes and assists clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

