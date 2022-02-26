Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) PT Lowered to $3.50

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $16.00 to $3.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 14.01% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SKLZ. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Skillz in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush decreased their target price on Skillz from $25.00 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. decreased their target price on Skillz from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Skillz from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Skillz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skillz currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Get Skillz alerts:

Shares of SKLZ stock opened at $3.07 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -9.03 and a beta of 0.83. Skillz has a fifty-two week low of $2.16 and a fifty-two week high of $36.50.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $108.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.05 million. Skillz had a negative return on equity of 36.94% and a negative net margin of 36.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Skillz will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Christopher S. Gaffney sold 250,000 shares of Skillz stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total value of $2,142,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SKLZ. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Skillz by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 24,089,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,225,000 after acquiring an additional 5,253,320 shares during the period. Wildcat Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skillz by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Wildcat Capital Management LLC now owns 21,632,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,943,000 after acquiring an additional 366,338 shares in the last quarter. T Ventures Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Skillz by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. T Ventures Management Co Ltd. now owns 14,091,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,378,000 after acquiring an additional 287,596 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Skillz by 125.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 14,055,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,023,000 after acquiring an additional 7,832,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Skillz by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,458,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,255,000 after acquiring an additional 471,365 shares in the last quarter. 43.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Skillz (Get Rating)

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Skillz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skillz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.