Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) PT Lowered to $3.50

Posted by on Feb 26th, 2022

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $16.00 to $3.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 14.01% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SKLZ. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Skillz in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush decreased their target price on Skillz from $25.00 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. decreased their target price on Skillz from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Skillz from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Skillz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skillz currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Shares of SKLZ stock opened at $3.07 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -9.03 and a beta of 0.83. Skillz has a fifty-two week low of $2.16 and a fifty-two week high of $36.50.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $108.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.05 million. Skillz had a negative return on equity of 36.94% and a negative net margin of 36.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Skillz will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Christopher S. Gaffney sold 250,000 shares of Skillz stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total value of $2,142,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SKLZ. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Skillz by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 24,089,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,225,000 after acquiring an additional 5,253,320 shares during the period. Wildcat Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skillz by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Wildcat Capital Management LLC now owns 21,632,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,943,000 after acquiring an additional 366,338 shares in the last quarter. T Ventures Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Skillz by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. T Ventures Management Co Ltd. now owns 14,091,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,378,000 after acquiring an additional 287,596 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Skillz by 125.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 14,055,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,023,000 after acquiring an additional 7,832,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Skillz by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,458,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,255,000 after acquiring an additional 471,365 shares in the last quarter. 43.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Skillz (Get Rating)

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Featured Stories

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ)

Receive News & Ratings for Skillz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skillz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.