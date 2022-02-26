Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) Price Target to $26.00

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on GNK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Genco Shipping & Trading currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.86.

Shares of GNK opened at $19.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $834.21 million, a PE ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.45 and a 200 day moving average of $17.14. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 52-week low of $9.78 and a 52-week high of $22.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The shipping company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.10. Genco Shipping & Trading had a return on equity of 23.12% and a net margin of 33.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Genco Shipping & Trading will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Genco Shipping & Trading’s payout ratio is 14.05%.

In other Genco Shipping & Trading news, insider Robert E. Hughes sold 1,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $37,288.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 10,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total value of $199,075.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,012 shares of company stock worth $631,142 in the last quarter. 2.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 259.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 59,893 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 43,237 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,401,373 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $38,422,000 after acquiring an additional 67,898 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 297.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,854 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 17,854 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,455,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,521 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. 73.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels segment.

