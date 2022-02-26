Toroso Investments LLC Takes Position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 31.9% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,086,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,481,000 after purchasing an additional 504,294 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,692,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,907,000 after acquiring an additional 408,849 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 902,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,622,000 after purchasing an additional 251,986 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 325,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,406,000 after purchasing an additional 115,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 286.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 155,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,605,000 after purchasing an additional 115,220 shares during the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jacobs Engineering Group stock opened at $123.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $130.02 and a 200-day moving average of $135.21. The firm has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.82. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $111.84 and a 1-year high of $149.55.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 13.90%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is 40.53%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on J shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Jacobs Engineering Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $175.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.78.

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People & Places Solutions segments. The Critical Mission Solutions provides a full spectrum of cyber, data analytics, systems and software application integration and consulting services.

