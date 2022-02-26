Toroso Investments LLC Raises Holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 500 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total value of $55,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DTE opened at $121.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.62. The stock has a market cap of $23.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.66. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $96.40 and a 52 week high of $122.14.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.21. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 5.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be issued a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.80%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on DTE Energy from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Edward Jones raised DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America raised DTE Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised DTE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.11.

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

