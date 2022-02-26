Toroso Investments LLC Makes New $205,000 Investment in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Essex Property Trust by 16.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 200,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,184,000 after acquiring an additional 28,705 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in Essex Property Trust by 8.1% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Essex Property Trust by 8.7% in the third quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 73,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,627,000 after acquiring an additional 5,910 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Essex Property Trust by 52.6% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Essex Property Trust by 4.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,182,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ESS shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Essex Property Trust from $323.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Essex Property Trust from $366.00 to $378.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Essex Property Trust from $363.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Essex Property Trust from $382.00 to $342.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Essex Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $353.53.

In other news, EVP Adam W. Berry sold 3,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.95, for a total value of $1,141,793.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Barbara Pak sold 5,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total value of $1,829,436.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 10,109 shares of company stock worth $3,535,077 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ESS opened at $324.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $254.63 and a 52-week high of $359.49. The firm has a market cap of $21.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.23, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $334.38 and its 200 day moving average is $333.62.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by ($1.14). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 33.91% and a return on equity of 6.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.02 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 13.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $2.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.32%.

Essex Property Trust Profile (Get Rating)

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

